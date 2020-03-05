Deep Conditioners For Natural Hair

Sometimes our hair stresses us out. From 8-hour wash days to puffy twist-outs, we're often pulling out our hair in aggravation (literally, there's a handful of hair in the comb after every rushed detangling session). But did you ever think that maybe you're stressing your hair out, too? Between regular color appointments, the occasional silk press, and three months straight of protective styles, we get the feeling our hair is, well, sick of us.

You can patch things up with your curls by giving them some extra love with a deep conditioning treatment. Back in the day, we'd have to sit under the dryer for 30 minutes with a plastic cap on when our hair needed special attention. But now, you can treat your curls in the comfort of your own shower.

There are plenty of hydrating salon-quality treatments (at all price points) that reverse the signs of stress — like dryness and tangles — on your hair. Ahead, we rounded up the ones actually worth adding to your stash.

Pantene PRO-V Gold Series Repairing Mask

A good conditioner — at its core — should hydrate your hair, make your curls easy to detangle, and give you definition. This Pantene formula does all three. It's infused with argan oil to revive dry strands and make your hair feel like silk.

Pantene Pantene PRO-V Gold Series Repairing Mask, $, available at Target

Eden Bodyworks Natural Deep Conditioner

Coconut, jojoba, and monoi oils are just a few of the nourishing ingredients in this Eden BodyWorks. Plus this jumbo jar is under $10, meaning you can use as much as you need for detangling.

Eden BodyWorks JojOba Monoi Deep Conditioner , $, available at Target

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioner

Give this cult-favorite Aussie mask three minutes, and it'll change your life — seriously. It has jojoba oil, aloe, and sea kelp that'll revive the driest of strands. Most importantly, an 8 oz. bottle will only set you back three bucks — so stock up!

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioner, $, available at Target

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

The rosehip oil, almond oil, and B vitamins in this Briogeo conditioner will take your brittle strands and make 'em feel like Beyoncé. Use it weekly to keep your hair strong and shiny.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Mask, $, available at Sephora

Curl Immersion Triple Treat Deep Conditioner

This mask smells good enough to eat, which is a major selling point since we like to let it soak in for 30 minutes or more. But besides the yummy scent, it does a great job sealing frizzy cuticles and softening natural hair.

Ouidad Curl Immersion™ Triple Treat Deep Conditioner, $, available at Ouidad

Kérastase Nutritive Mask for Dry Thick Hair

There's a reason industry pros consider Kérastase deep treatments as medicine for the hair — the products have a potent blend of oils and proteins that make any texture feel fabulous after just one use. It's so good, you'll reserve this jar for special occasions only, like when your hair needs a heavy dose of moisture after a month of protective styles.

Kérastase Nutritive Mask for Dry Thick Hair, $, available at Sephora

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

This product is the real miracle worker. Aside from being magic in a bottle for color-treated hair, Olaplex's at-home system is like CPR for curls of all textures. The brand's bond-building treatment (as well as the shampoo and conditioner) restores shine, definition, and bounce to natural curls.

Olaplex Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, $, available at Sephora

My Black Is Beautiful Intense Recovery Treatment

After wearing braids for a month you'll want to pull out the strong stuff on wash day. The coconut oil and honey in this formula will help nurse dry curls back to life while still deep cleaning. The consistency is also super creamy, which you'll love if you prefer a conditioner with good slip.

My Black Is Beautiful Intense Recovery Treatment, $, available at Sally Beauty

