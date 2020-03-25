Trumps In Quarantine How The First Family Is Coping With Coronavirus

Coronavirus does not discriminate against age, gender, race, or social standing — everyone is susceptible. That includes celebrities, public figures, and even world leaders who are all dealing with the novel COVID-19 spread and attempting to flatten the curve. For America’s first family, things are no different. Amid the outbreak which President Donald Trump originally deflected and referred to as a “hoax,” the first family is now taking measures to social distance and quarantine, as mandated by governments around the world.

President Trump and his wife, Melania, were both recently suspected of having the virus and reportedly tested negative for it last week. Even first daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump was exposed to the virus, as politicians are coming out with positive test results by the day. Now more than ever, the first family — along with many public figures who were either exposed or contracted the virus — are taking measures to practice isolating in safe ways, all while letting us into their home lives in ways we never imagined.

Although the White House is carrying some business as usual, President Trump and his family are walking the American people through their own, personal efforts to stay at home and flatten the curve of coronavirus. Ahead, we’ve collected a glimpse of how each member of the first family is combating coronavirus.

Donald, Melania & Barron Trump

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have remained in Washington, D.C amid the coronavirus outbreak with their teenage son Barron. Trump has continued to hold briefings each day to update the press and Americans about the pandemic situation as it unfolds. After being tested for COVID-19 last week and both Trump and Melania’s tests coming back negative, according to reports from the White House. For the most part, the Trump family members currently in the White House seem to be calm and carrying on with their lives, with Melania posting a happy birthday message for Barron’s 14th birthday last week on Instagram, though no mention of how they celebrated while staying inside. Melania has also made efforts to put out PSAs to Americans by advising them that we are “all in this together” and to remain close to family and loved ones during these trying times.

Happy Birthday BWT ❤️❤️❤️

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner

Comforting blanket forts abound at the home of Ivanka and Jared Kushner, who shared ways to cope with kids at home by creating a living room fort. Ivanka, whose family is also sitting tight in the capitol in D.C., posted a photo of their sheet tent on Instagram last week with advice for parents staying home with kids during the pandemic. “‪Staying home today with kids?‬ ‪Plan a living room camp out! ‬Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms or a rolling rack to create a tent. Plan a menu together and ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads … whatever you enjoy,” Ivanka captioned the photo.

In days since, Ivanka has also shared photos and stories of homeschooling her kids. Ivanka returned to work at the White House as an aide last week after testing negative for COVID-19 and staying inside out of an “abundance” of caution, though it is unclear how long she was quarantined for. Jared Kushner, also an aide, has been attending White House meetings as well, advising Trump on all-matters-coronavirus, despite touting some lively conspiracy theories in the process.

I thought that my respect for our Nation’s teachers couldn’t get any higher…but after this past week it’s definitely at peak level! 🙌 It is with deep gratitude that I thank all the educators and administrators who dedicate their lives to educating our children. Home School Day 3…Ready Set Go! 📚 #TogetherApart

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump, who’s the president’s only child with his ex-wife Marla Maples, is in the process of finishing law school at Georgetown in Washington, D.C. However, as most if not all schools around the country are not in regular session right now, it’s unclear where Tiffany is exactly at the time being. She did take to social media last week to wish her half-brother Barron a happy birthday on Friday, calling him “the best ‘little’ brother” she could ever ask for. Her mother, Maples, is holing up at home in New York City, where she’s been documenting her morning routines and offering “prayers and virtual hugs” to followers keeping up with her isolation journey.

Happy 14th birthday to the best “little” brother I could ever ask for! You mean so much to me, Barron, I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you! ♡

Donald Trump Jr.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who runs his family’s real estate business with his brother Eric, was isolating at home with his kids in recent weeks. “And I thought the office/work environment was tough… Chloe having none of daddy today,” the 42-year-old father captioned photos that showed his 5-year-old daughter Chloe making silly expressions and covering her face. In a subsequent photo from this past weekend, he posted about the Nerf gun battle he had with his kids.

Don Jr. added the hashtags #selfisolation and #togetherapart, which all of the members of the Trump family have been touting on their social media posts, to emphasize that we’re “all in this together.” Messages of togetherness from the Trump family persist, despite the fact that Donald Trump called for the workforce to go back into work like normal as soon as possible, at the risk of the deaths of 1-2% of the population.

And I thought the office/work environment was tough🤣… Chloe having none of daddy today. #togetherapart

Eric Trump

Eric Trump, the president’s 36-year-old son, could quite frankly be anywhere, but last week posted a video to Instagram that was taken at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida. “We live in the greatest country on earth! USUSUS,” he captioned the Instagram post of an American flag waving in the wind. Aside from that, his whereabouts and what precautions he’s taking are relatively unknown. He has been frequently posting to Twitter, however, to dunk on Joe Biden and other Democrats, tout how well his father is handling this global crisis, and also call for — you guessed it — togetherness.

We live in the greatest country on earth! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

