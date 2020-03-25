Beauty Brands You Can Now Shop At Urban Outfitters

With the world feeling like it's in a scary place right now, it's key to be mindful about how we shop, what brands we choose to support in 2020. That said, shopping with a conscious and looking good are by no means mutually exclusive — and Urban Outfitters is proof. Besides supplying us with a steady stream of effortlessly cool dresses and accessories, UO's beauty section is also top-notch — and just got better. (Oh, and did we mention it's 30% off today?)

The retailer's new Sustainable Beauty shop is now officially open for business, and we for one, couldn't be more thrilled. In addition to serving up chic, beautiful products that are oh-so covetable, UO's become somewhat of a one-stop-shop for indie brands poised to blow up. From a zero-waste eyeshadow palette for a smoky eye you can feel good about to plastic-free hair care solutions, here are nine sustainable brands to keep on your radar.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Daughter Of The Land

Daughter Of The Land's mindful assortment of hair and body products are made with organic, fair-trade ingredients, and are encased in recycled paper, glass and metal packaging.

Daughter of the Land Face + Body Oil, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Georganics

Save plastic Listerine bottles from the landfill with these solid mouthwash tablets, which dissolve in water for a fresh, quick breath-refreshing experience. (Pair with a biodegradable toothbrush for prime results.)

Georganics Mouthwash Tablets, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Ren Clean Skincare

This bottle is made with recycled ocean plastic and can be recycled again to keep the good going. Plus, when your body wash smells this good, you're going to definitely want to repurchase again and again.

REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp + Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Bodywash, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Aether Beauty

Aether Beauty was behind the world's first zero-waste eyeshadow palette, and you're looking at it right now. The paper palette can be tossed in the recycling bin once you've used up the pans, and the shadows are formulated with real crystals and non-toxic, sustainably-sourced ingredients like mica and rosehip oil.

Aether Beauty Crystal Grid Gemstone Eyeshadow Palette, $, available at Urban Outfitters

HiBar

No plastic here — HiBar's solid shampoo and conditioner bars make easy to say no to the bottle and yes to clean, soft strands.

Hibar Moisturize Solid Shampoo, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Alleyoop

Los Angeles-based Alleyoop is all about creating fun vegan beauty products that are perfect for applying on the go. At the end of the night, remove the stuff with a reusable cotton round to live your most sustainable life.

Alleyoop Stack The Odds Multiuse Face Set, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Act+Acre

You had us at the chic packaging, but it's truly what's on the inside that counts: Act+Acre's concentrated hair cleanse means that a little goes a long way, and the cold-processed plant-based formula is certified vegan and cruelty-free.

Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Crop Natural

This liquid eyeshadow from Aussie beauty brand Crop Natural is 99.71% naturally derived (and 37.79% organic), and what's more, Cosmos-certified with no water waste or by-products.

Crop Natural Bio Metal Liquid Eyeshadow, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Myro

We've waxed poetic about this refillable deo stick before, and continue to be impressed with the plant-based formula (which actually works to keep B.O. at bay).

Myro UO Exclusive Plant-Based Refillable Deodorant, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results