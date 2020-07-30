What Does Biden Really Think About Kamala Harris?

Voters are eagerly awaiting the announcement of who will be presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate and the race is heating up. It is believed that Biden will announce his pick sometime between August 1 and the start of the Democratic National Convention on August 17. Other than pledging to choose a woman as his vice president, Biden has been tight-lipped about his final decision; however, a photo of his notes sheds some light on what he thinks of one of the top choices: Sen. Kamala Harris.

While taking questions from reporters on Tuesday, Biden left his notes in clear view, which were deftly documented by an Associated Press photographer. Harris’ name can be seen written across the top followed by five talking points which read: “Do not hold grudges,” “Campaigned with me & Jill,” “Talented,” “Great help to campaign,” and “Great respect for her.”

These are all observations Biden has made about Harris before, but they take on new meaning after Politico reportedly posted and deleted a possibly huge hint: a graphic that reads Biden chose Harris as his running mate on August 1. Politico issued an apology, explaining that they usually use placeholder text and the accidental leak was a pre-write in the event that she was chosen. Some still see it as a not-so-hidden clue for who will be on the ballot this November.

At the top of his notes, Biden mentions what some might still perceive as a point of contention between the two politicians. During a Democratic primary debate in June 2019, Harris criticized Biden for touting his working relationship with segregationist senators, attacking his opposition to federally mandated school desegregation busing. While the move stunned Biden at the time, his notes indicate that there is no ill will between them.

Biden has publicly praised Harris multiple times, adding that he’s thought highly of her personally and professionally ever since she became close with his late son Beau Biden when they were both state attorneys general over 10 years ago.

It is not uncommon for politicians to refer to notes during speeches to stay on message and remember important pieces of information. In other instances, these notes are altered or ignored. President Donald Trump often takes notes up to the podium, which has also been photographed on occasion. One such instance was in March, early in the coronavirus pandemic. A photo of Trump’s notes shows “Chinese” written over “corona” in what became a common blame-shifting tactic of his to place the focus on China. On a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, Trump ignored notes from advisers which read “do not congratulate” in reference to Putin’s recent election victory.

Harris dropped out of the presidential race before the Iowa caucus, but since then, she has become an asset to Biden’s campaign. She appeared with the former vice president in online fundraisers and even headlined her own event for him focusing on Raleigh, NC.

Current polling surveys suggest that Harris is one of Biden’s most recognizable picks for VP. She and Sen. Elizabeth Warren represent the two candidates with the highest approval ratings, with 23% of Democratic voters supporting Harris and 22% Warren, reports the Hill.

