Chrissy Teigen’s Clavicle-Skimming Haircut

Of all the various things Chrissy Teigen influenced us to try this month (ear constellations, two-piece floral Montce suits, stuffed shells), her most recent hairstyle definitely tops the list. The clavicle-skimming lob, which the model and cookbook author debuted on her Instagram Stories this afternoon, is the shortest style we’ve seen on the star since quarantine started — and we’re already feeling an urge for a similar post-lockdown cut.

“Short again,” the star said as she tousled the fresh style — complete with loose waves and the cleanest, bluntest ends you’ve ever seen. (Remember what that was like four months ago?) While it’s unclear whether Teigen took actual scissors to her hair or simply removed some extensions, she credited L.A.-based hairstylist Irinel de León for the new look. Makeup artist Kristine Studden also got a shout-out for the accompanying glowing makeup.

The glam duo also worked with Teigen on two socially-distanced shoots this week, including a music video for husband John Legend’s new album (BTS below) and a photoshoot for mom Pepper Thai’s upcoming cookbook. Perhaps this look is for another project, or the pros just gave Teigen a sweet parting gift on their way out the door. Either way, we’re jealous — and copying it as soon as salons open back up in California.

Shooting a music video with the good ol All of Me crew. Reunited! What song from the new album do you think it’s for?

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 22, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT

