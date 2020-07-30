Everybody Stands To Lose In Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit Against The Sun

Today was the last day in the Johnny Depp vs The Sun newspaper lawsuit in London, and everyone involved has a lot to lose. If The Sun wins and does not have to retract calling Johnny a wife-beater, his reputation has still been considerably worsened by details revealed during the trial. If he loses, his ex Amber Heard will seem like a brave crusader to the #MeToo crowd. If Amber’s claims are NOT believed and The Sun loses, the paper could be in great financial jeopardy due to the newspaper crisis made worse by coronavirus. And Amber might be ostracized by #MeToo for trumping up false charges. There is no date yet set for the provocative verdict to be read.

Photo: Amber and her girlfriend Bianca Butti celebrate the final day in court

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

