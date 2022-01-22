Prime Minister announces 10,000 new affordable homes for Canadians

Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clearer than ever that affordable housing is key to Canada’s recovery, as we rebuild an economy that works for everyone. That is why the Government of Canada will continue to support vulnerable Canadians and address rising levels of homelessness and housing needs in communities from coast to coast to coast.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that over 10,000 new affordable housing units will be created across the country through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), exceeding the initial goal of 7,500 new units. These housing units will help vulnerable Canadians and those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. A third of the units will support women or women and their children, and more than a third of the units will assist Indigenous Peoples.

The Government of Canada’s $2.5 billion RHI is helping vulnerable individuals and families find a safe and affordable place to call home. These investments are helping grow the middle class and those who are working hard to join it by creating thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, supporting our economic recovery, and building back stronger communities, while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

The government will continue working with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, Indigenous governing bodies, as well as stakeholders and organizations to quickly create more homes for people in need of housing. Together, we will make safe and affordable housing a reality for people across the country.