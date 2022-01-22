Meat Loaf has died aged 74

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' singer, has died at 74

Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life singer whose bombastic rock opera "Bat Out of Hell" is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74, according to a statement on his verified Facebook page.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," the statement read. "Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

Meat Loaf's agent confirmed his death.

No cause of death was shared.

Tributes poured in for the artist whose career spanned six decades.