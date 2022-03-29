Premier signs new child care agreement for Ontario

Today, Doug Ford and Stephen Lecce announced that the governments of Ontario and Canada have signed a better deal for Ontario families – $13.2 billion agreement that is lowering fees for families, protecting parental choice, and providing more accessible and high-quality child care, including delivering an average of $10 a day child care by September 2025.

Ontario’s deal provides more funding, more sustainability, and more flexibility for parents across the province.

Highlights of Ontario’s new agreement include:

A federal commitment of $13.2 billion over six years — $3 billion more and an additional year longer than originally proposed.

A longer and better funding agreement than any other province or territory, with a mandated review process to ensure the actual costs of the new national child care plan are reflected

While other provinces and territories were held to an exclusive focus on not-for-profit child care for funding new spaces, we fought to secure flexibility to maintain our current for profit market share and protect small business owners and female entrepreneurs.

Reduction of child care fees, through four steps of reduction, to an average of $10 a day per child five years old and younger by September 2025.

Parent rebates, retroactive to April 1, to parents will begin in May

Creation of approximately 86,000 new, high-quality child care spaces for children five years old and younger.

Hiring new early childhood educators and support improved compensation for all staff working in licensed child care.

Work with municipalities to enrol 5,000 licensed child care centres and home child care agencies into the program between now and September 1.

Under the leadership of Doug Ford, the PC government is getting it done – saving parents their hard earned money – benefiting thousands of Ontario families for years to come.