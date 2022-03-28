The Real Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian got up early on Oscar morning to attend her son Saint’s soccer game. Little Saint looks like a mischievous handful (takes after his father?) and you can bet Kim has help with her to keep things under control. That’s Kim’s daughter North behind her, pulling a sweatshirt over her head. But most interesting is the fact that Kim has no visible makeup on and she looks just fine. In fact, she looks years younger. Looking extremely fake has long been the Kardashian template – wouldn’t it be nice if they took a tip from current fashion models and tried to look natural!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

