Britney’s Fiancee Is Partying Without Her

OK- here’s a little Oscar mystery. Britney Spears’ personal trainer fiancee Sam Asghari turned up dressed in a tuxedo, at the Elton John AIDS viewing party ALONE. No Britney. What do you suppose happened? Certainly Britney was the one invited. Invitees donate a lot of money to enjoy this event. Tickets just to the after-party cost over $5000 apiece- and the dinner tickets (when Sam arrived) costs $9000 per person. Did Britney back out at the last minute? If so, why did Sam come alone? Does he have wealthy friends to hang with inside? Hmmm…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

