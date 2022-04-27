IPL cricket scoreboard 26th April 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 27, 2022

Your IPL cricket scoreboard for 26th April 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore First innings 115 all out Rajasthan Royals First innings 144 – for 8 wickets Rajasthan Royals win by 29 runs Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings First innings 187 – for 4 wickets Chennai Super Kings First innings 176 – for 6 wickets Punjab Kings win by 11 runs Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants First innings 168 – for 6 wickets Mumbai Indians First innings 132 – for 8 wickets Lucknow Super Giants win by 36 runs