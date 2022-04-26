You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 26, 2022

The threat of Russia’s world war three should not be underestimated, according to Sergei Lavrov.

As his country launched strikes on rail and fuel infrastructure distant from the front lines of Moscow’s new eastern operation, Russia’s top diplomat warned Ukraine against inciting a Third World War and said the possibility of nuclear Armageddon “should not be underestimated.”

In the meantime, the British Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Russian forces had captured the Ukrainian city of Kreminna in the Lukansk area following days of street-to-street warfare.

“The city of Kreminna appears to have fallen, and intense combat is reported south of Izium as Russian forces seek to move from the north and east towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk,” the British military stated in a tweet. It did not specify how it learned that the city, located 575 kilometers southeast of Kyiv, had fallen. The Ukrainian administration remained silent for the time being.

Russian soldiers are bombarding Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, as they battle for full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which make up the Donbas in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, and a land corridor to Crimea, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces destroyed an ammo dump and “eliminated” about 70 Russian troops in the vicinity of Velyka Oleksandrivka, a village in the Kherson region predominantly held by Russians.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk area, claimed on Telegram that Russians bombarded civilians 17 times in the preceding 24 hours, with the cities of Popasna, Lysychansk, and Girske bearing the brunt of the damage.

According to the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, four persons were killed and nine others were wounded in Russian bombardment on Monday. According to him, among those murdered were a nine-year-old child and a 14-year-old guy.

US weaponry making a difference in a war with Russia

The United States has been shipping additional weapons to Ukraine, claiming that Western friends’ support is making a difference in the two-month-old conflict.

“Russia is in serious trouble. Ukraine is gaining ground “After a daring visit to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta stated Monday.

According to Blinken, Washington has approved a $165 million US sale of ammunition — non-US ammunition, mostly but not exclusively for Ukraine’s Soviet-era weaponry — as well as more than $300 million in finance to acquire more supplies.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin went even farther, stating that the US wants Ukraine to remain an independent, democratic country while also “seeing Russia degraded to the point where it can’t do things like attack Ukraine.”

Austin’s comments appeared to signal a reversal in US strategic intentions, as the US had previously stated that the purpose of American military aid to Ukraine was to help it win and defend its NATO neighbors from Russian threats.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an apparent reaction to Austin, said: “a sensation that the West wants Ukraine to keep fighting until the Russian army and military-industrial complex are worn out and exhausted, as it appears to them. It’s a trick of the light.”

Western-supplied weaponry “will be a legitimate target,” Lavrov said, pointing out that Russian forces were striking weapons facilities in western Ukraine.

By urging NATO to intervene in the war, Ukrainian officials, according to Lavrov, are inciting Russia. According to a translation published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, NATO soldiers are “pouring gasoline on the fire.”

World war three dangers, according to Lavrov.

In a Russian television interview, he declared, “Everyone is saying incantations that we can never let World War III.”

Lavrov stated that the chances of a nuclear war should not be “artificially increased now, when the risks are rather substantial.”

He answered, “The threat is grave.” “It really exists. It is not something to be taken lightly.”

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, stated on Twitter that Lavrov’s remarks highlight the country’s need for assistance from the West: “Russia’s final goal of scaring the international community away from backing Ukraine has been dashed. As a result, there is discussion of a’real’ WWIII threat. This can only suggest that Moscow sees Ukraine as a losing proposition.”