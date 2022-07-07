This article was last updated on July 7, 2022

With a win on the mountain stage, Van Vleuten extends his advantage. In the Giro d’Italia, the refugee Labous won the race.

Giro Donne leader Annemiek van Vleuten gained a few seconds on the day to extend her advantage. In the first mountain stage, the Dutch came in second, just ahead of French immigrant Juliette Labous.

On the Passo del Maniva, the race’s penultimate ascent of over 1,750 meters, the 39-year-old Van Vleuten launched an assault and opened a tiny lead. Her Spanish rival, Mavi Garca, was four seconds slower than her. The third-place finisher, Italian Marta Cavalli, had to give up after 10 seconds.

The onslaught of Van Vleuten had little effect on the fight for victory. Labous, a member of the day’s flight, was crowned victorious. Over ten riders formed the front group, which engaged in a fierce duel with the rest of the racers behind them.

Labous was left alone at the top of the final ascent. Over a minute and a half ahead of Van Vleuten (+1.37), Team DSM’s rider claimed victory. In the second race of the year, Labous claimed her second victory.

It is now impossible for Vos to exit the fifth stage.

In the general classification, Van Vleuten currently has a 31-second lead over Garca. Number three Cavalli is separated from the rest of the pack by one minute and ten seconds.

The absence of Marianne Vos on the opening mountain stage was not lost on spectators. After winning two stages this week, the Brabant lady opted out of the sixth stage and will now focus on the Tour de France for women in her absence (24 July–31 July).

On Friday, the Giro Donne resumes with a fresh mountainous challenge. The race begins in Rovereto and ends in Aldeno, 104.7 kilometers away, following a drop of roughly 10 kilometers. Sunday is the last day of the Italian stage race.

