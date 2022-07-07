This article was last updated on July 7, 2022

Want to collaborate with Beyonce?

Beyonce’s feminism has always been a bit of a gray area for the singer. Remember the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, when she sang about “putting a ring on it” in “Single Ladies”? She has, however, made an interesting new rule about her job: she won’t work with criminals.

Including producers, composers, and others, she’s conducting Me-Too checks. She won’t work with any of the people who have been accused of sexual assault or other crimes against women. She worked with a serial rapist on Drunk in Love a few years ago. She’s now even keeping an eye on her own squad to make sure they’re acting appropriately.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.