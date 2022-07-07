This article was last updated on July 7, 2022

Pfizer’s Comirnaty and the Great Unknowns

On its COVID-Vaccine website, the Canadian government recently posted an updated product monograph dated June 1, 2022 for Comirnaty, the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that has been heavily promoted by the Canadian government and provincial public health officials:

Let’s look at some of the interesting sections/subsections, keeping in mind that Canadians have been repeatedly assured that the vaccine is perfectly safe for virtually everyone:

1.) Pregnant Women:

2.) Breastfeeding:

Here is what the Canadian government has to say about COVID-19 vaccination, pregnancy and breastfeeding:

Apparently, Health Canada knows more about Comirnaty’s safety than the manufacturer knows about its own product!

3.) Drug Interactions:

The fine folks at the Mayo Clinic have some ideas on drug interactions with COVID-19 vaccines:

…as do those at the Cleveland Clinic:

…this research that appears on the NIH website:

…and even the physicians in Manitoba, Canada offer conflicting/confusing advice on potential drug interactions:

4.) Genotoxicity: defined as the ability of a chemical compound to cause alterations at the genetic level

5.) Carcinogenicity:

How on earth does Pfizer know that both genotoxicity and carcinogenicity are not “relevant to this vaccine” if the drug has been administered for less than two years?

Pfizer has had over two years to fully understand the possible contraindications of its COVID-19 vaccine and since December 14, 2020 when the first Canadian received the vaccine to explore four of the key variables that could impact post-vaccination patient health. But then again, as Canada’s high school drama teacher and current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said back in May 2021:

“Make sure you get your shot when it’s your turn. We are continuing to recommend to everyone to get vaccinated as quickly as possible so we can get through this…”

…because he knows all about vaccine “syense”.

