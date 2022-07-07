This article was last updated on July 7, 2022

The Art Company Susanna lyrics

We sit together on the sofa

With the music way down low

Waited so long for this moment

It’s hard to think it’s really so

The door is locked there’s no one home

They’ve all gone out we’re all alone

Su-sanna, Su-sanna

Su-sanna I’m crazy loving you

I put my arm aroud her shoulder

Run my fingers through her hair

It’s a dream I can’t believe it

It took so long it’s only fair

And then the phone begins to ring

And a strangers voice on the other end of the line

Says oh, wrong number, sorry to waste your time

And I think to myself,

Why now,

Why me,

Why

Su-sanna, su-sanna,

Su-sanna, I’m crazy loving you

Su-sanna, Su-sanna,

Su-sanna, I’m crazy loving you

Again I sit myself beside her

Try to take her hand in mine

The moment’s gone, the feeling’s over

She looks around to find the time

Then she says could we just sit and chat

And I think well that’s that

Susanna, Susannna,

Susanna, I’m crazy loving you

Still we sit here on the sofa

With the stereo on ten

The magic’s gone, it’s a disaster

There seems no point to start again

She says I think I’d better go

She says goodbye and I say… NO!

Su-sanna, Su-sanna,

Su-sanna, I’m crazy loving you

Su-sanna, Su-sanna,

Su-sanna, I’m crazy loving you

I’m so crazy loving you

