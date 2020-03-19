Forced Vaccinations and Quarantining Coming Soon to a Nation Near You?

Here is an article that recently appeared in "The Local", an English language, Danish news website:

Along with enforcing quarantine measures, the law entitled "Amendment of the Act on Measures against Infectious and Other Communicable Diseases" also provides for authorities to force vaccinations on people even though a vaccination has not been developed. In its original form, the government wanted the right to allow police to enter private residences with out a court order if there was a suspicion of coronavirus infection but this provision was dropped after other political parties objected.

Here are some key quotes from the law with thanks to Google Translate:

"The Minister of Health and the Elderly may initiate forcible treatment of a person suffering from or suspected of being infected with a disease as referred to in subsection (1) whose isolation is not sufficient to prevent or inhibit the spread of the disease.

The Minister of Health and the Elderly may, after negotiation with the Minister of Justice, lay down rules on police assistance in the exercise of the powers referred to in subsection (1). Paragraphs 1 and 2, including on police assistance in carrying out orders for investigation, hospitalization or isolation and compulsory treatment.

In order to curb the spread of a generally dangerous disease in this country, the Minister of Health and Elderly, with a view to reducing the number of other patients in the health care system, may lay down rules that compulsory vaccination of specific risk groups must be implemented in order to to minimize the spread of other diseases in the population. "

The Minister of Health and Elderly may, for the purpose of implementing measures under this Act or rules laid down pursuant thereto, initiate the expropriation of private property. Where the implementation of measures under this Act or rules laid down pursuant to this Act constitutes an express action, full compensation shall be paid to the owner or owners concerned." (all bolds mine)

As you may have noticed, under this new emergency law, Denmark's Minister of Health can initiate forced examinations, forced treatments and forced quarantine if a coronavirus infection is suspected. According to the writer of the article, Jens Elo Rytter, a law professor at Copenhagen University, stated that the measures were the most extreme since the Second World War. Michael Bank Petersen, a political science professor at Aarhus University questions what Demark, as a democracy, can do to ensure the safety of society and that it is necessary to compromise on things that would not otherwise be compromised to save lives.

Denmark's Ministry of Health will now work with the Ministry of Justice on how the nation's police forces will work with health officials to enforce the new law. Citizens who refuse to be tested for the coronavirus will face fines, potential prison time and will be prevented from entering stores, public institutions, hospitals and public transportation.

Let's close with this look at the latest COVID-19 statistics from the State Serum Institute in Denmark:

As of March 17, 2020, there are 62 Danes in the hospital because of COVID-19 infections and the number of Danes being treated in intensive care wards had jumped to ten. To put this into perspective, Denmark has a population of 5.603 million people. That works out to a current proven infection rate of 0.17 percent at this point in time.

We have to ask ourselves; how much of this government overreach are we willing to tolerate? The imposition of medical martial law has given governments far more power to force their citizens to do what ever they wish under penalty of law for disobedience. While there is no doubt that the current iteration of the coronavirus can be deadly to a relatively small portion of the population, the broadening reach of the government should cause us to question what freedoms we are willing to abdicate because, as we found out in the post-September 11th world, once freedoms are gone, they never come back.

