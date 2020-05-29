Softening Up Americans for Forced Vaccination

One issue that has many of us concerned is the prospect of mandatory vaccinations as a solution to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly since the testing process for a never-before-discovered coronavirus vaccine seems to be taking place at a greatly accelerated rate. Nonetheless, it appears that at least some jurisdictions are "softening up" their citizens for that very likely prospect.

Let's open with this list of states showing what percentage of each state's residents got their influenza vaccination in 2018:



Over the years between 2013 and 2018, data from the CDC's Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System Survey showing that in 2018, on average, only 33.3 percent of Americans were vaccinated for seasonal influenza. This information gives us some sense of how difficult it could be for Washington to allow American households to decide for themselves whether they wish to receive a newly developed and unprecedented vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Now, let's get to the topic of this posting. Here is a document from the Florida Airports website that must be completed by each arriving traveller or member of a family:

Notice the highlighted portion of the document. Under Executive Order 20-80 and the Florida Department of Health declaration of a Public Health Emergency, the State Health Officer and Surgeon General can order any individual to undergo the following:

1.) examination

2.) testing

3.) vaccination

4.) isolation

5.) quarantining

Under the aforementioned Florida Executive Order 20-80 which was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23, 2020, we find the following:

Note that EO 20-80 only refers to "isolation or quarantine" in Sections 1 Parts A, B, C and E, however, in Part E it states that:

"…it shall be the duty of every state and county attorney, sheriff, police officer, and other appropriate city and county officials upon request to assist the Department of Health in enforcing any isolation or quarantine or order of the Department of Health issued pursuant to this Order."

The use of the word "order" opens up the ability of law enforcement and other government officials to force vaccinations on the public.

Now, let's look at the Florida Department of Health declaration of a Public Health Emergency dated March 1, 2020:

The declaration makes specific reference to quarantine and isolation, however, it does open the public up to "other interventions" which could well include forced vaccinations.

This is just a single example of the laws being passed by states that will ultimately "soften up" the American public and pave the way for forced vaccinations. And, if you think that Donald Trump will come to Americans's rescue, here's a quote from the current president about MMR vaccinations during the April 2019 measles outbreak:

"They have to get the shots. The vaccinations are so important, this is really going around now. They have to get the shots."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is how many measles cases resulted in such alarm:

Of the 1282 measles cases in the United States during 2019, only 128 cases ended up in hospitalization with 61 having complications including pneumonia and encephalitis. By comparison to the COVID-19 case and death count, the measles outbreak was an insignificant event.

In closing, we also need to remember this comment from Donald Trump on May 15, 2020 when he introduced America's new vaccine czar:

"Another essential pillar of our strategy to keep America open is the development of effective treatments and vaccines as quickly as possible. Want to see if we can do that very quickly. We’re looking to — when I say “quickly,” we’re looking to get it by the end of the year, if we can. Maybe before. We’re doing tremendously well…

Then, my administration cut through every piece of red tape to achieve the fastest-ever, by far, launch of a vaccine trial for this new virus, this very vicious virus. And I want to thank all of the doctors and scientists and researchers involved because they’ve never moved like this, or never even close….

This historic partnership will now bring together the full resources of the Department of Health and Human Services with the Department of Defense. And we know what that means. That means the full power and strength of military — the military. And that — really, talking about the logistics — if we get it, when we get it. That means the logistics, getting it out, so that everybody can take it. " (my bolds)

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results