How Facebook is Controlling the Vaccine Narrative

A recent posting on Facebook's company blog has made it quite clear where the world's foremost social media platform stands on the issue of vaccines, most particularly, the potential vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Here is the posting as written by Kang-Xing Jin, Head of Health and Rob Leathern, Director of Product Management at Facebook:

For your information, here is Kang-Xing Jin's Linkedin page showing his experience in the field of public health given that he is head of Facebook's Health division (i.e. there is none):

Here is Rob Leathern's LinkedIn page which also shows his experience in the field of public health (again, none):

Here is the opening paragraph of their blog posting:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of preventive health behaviors. While public health experts agree that we won’t have an approved and widely available COVID-19 vaccine for some time, there are steps that people can take to stay healthy and safe. That includes getting the seasonal flu vaccine. So today we’re announcing new steps as part of our continued work to help support vaccine efforts. These include:

1.) Launching a new flu vaccine information campaign on Facebook, including new product features that provide additional vaccine-related content

2.) Rejecting ads globally that discourage people from getting a vaccine

3.) Working with global health partners on campaigns to increase immunization rates"

Here's how Facebook is going to control the vaccine narrative in the ecosystem that they control:

Facebook is also going to act to "amplify the voices of Public Health Partners" to increase vaccination rates around the world by working with organizations like WHO and UNICEF using public health messaging campaigns. They are also working with WHO's Vaccine Safety Network to "train and support their network of vaccine partners to utilize Facebook to reach as many people as possible with public health messaging".

The writers of the posting conclude with this message:

"We will continue to support vaccine efforts as part of our work to help the people who use our platform stay healthy and safe."

Apparently, there are no alternatives to vaccines to help us stay healthy and safe. It also seems rather coincidental that Facebook has suddenly taken an interest in vaccines now that nations around the world are biding their time, waiting for the development of a vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is likely to be mandatory.

It's nice to see that Facebook, formerly a social media company, has turned itself into a health care company whose mandate includes the promotion of vaccines. Bill Gates, one of Mark Zuckerberg's fellow technoplutocrats and the global spokesperson for universal vaccines, would be proud.

