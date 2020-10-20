Right Jackets To Layer Up With In Cooler Weather

Whether we spent it with our toes dug into the socially distanced sand or staycationing inside next to our leaky AC units, the summer of 2020 felt like the longest one we've had to date. But, lo and behold, fall weather has finally shown up and she brought our favorite autumnal fashion classic with her: the jacket.

Jackets (not to be confused with their heavier cousins, coats) are the coolest kind of transitional buy, lightweight enough for layering into outfits when the temps are not quite warm but not yet cold — they're the Goldilocks of wardrobe staples: just right. If you're in need of a little shopping inspiration for the season ahead, we've gathered up our top picks (18 to be exact) of fall-optimal jackets. There's everything from cinched blazers to hybrid styles like shackets and coatigans.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Ines de la Fressange for Uniqlo Faux Leather Jacket, $, available at Uniqlo

Nike Nike Shield Golf Bomber Jacket, $, available at Nike

Plush Cheetah Fleece Jacket, $, available at Shopbop

Pilcro and the Letterpress Pilcro Flocked Denim Shirt Jacket, $, available at Anthropologie

Everlane The ReNew Channeled Liner, $, available at Everlane

Uniqlo Corduroy Relaxed Jacket, $, available at Uniqlo

lululemon Oh So Sherpa Jacket, $, available at lululemon

Universal Thread Mid Length Plaid Shirt Jacket, $, available at Target

J.Crew Lightweight Utility Jacket, $, available at J.Crew

Universal Standard Chelsea Stretch Cotton Twill Jacket, $, available at Universal Standard

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results