The WEF’s Global Future Councils The Architects of the Great Reset

With the World Economic Forum's Great Reset and its "You'll own nothing. And you'll be happy." mantra increasingly coming into the conciousness of the world:

At the 4 second mark, you'll notice that the ideas for this video are based on the "input of members of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Councils", the subject of this posting.

The World Economic Forum has a network of Global Future Councils (which I will refer to as the "Network" in this posting):

which is, according to them:

"...the world’s foremost multistakeholder and interdisciplinary knowledge network dedicated to promoting innovative thinking to shape a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future."

The network convenes more than 1000 of the most relevant and knowledgeable thought leaders from academia, government, international organizations, business and civil society, grouped in expertise-based thematic councils. It is an invitation-only community and members are nominated for a one-year period."

The group has the following mission:

– Identifying and monitoring the latest trends, scientific research and frontier technologies with significant potential to transform societies, industries and regions

– Contributing their expertise and knowledge, sharing key lessons and developing innovative ideas to “building back better” initiatives of industry, regional and solution platforms

– Providing decision-makers from business and government with a multidisciplinary understanding of the strategic implications

– Deepening understanding of the drivers and enablers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and how emerging technologies can be leveraged to address global, regional and industry issues

– Informing the World Economic Forum’s strategic initiatives by providing feedback on the direction of existing projects as well as new areas of focus

– Increasing public awareness of the potential benefits and risks related to major breakthroughs

Here is a video from the WEF introducing the Network of Global Future Councils:

The Network releases an annual report as shown here:

…which covers a very, very wide range of issues as shown here with each issue having its own council which is managed by a member or members of the WEF:

During the 2019 – 2020 term, the Network brought together more than 800 experts from academia, government, business and civil society to "…challenge conventional thinking and develop new insight and perspective on the key global systems, as well as the impact and governance of emerging technologies through:

– Scoping and monitoring trends and developments

– Contextualizing global shifts within the main regional and/or national frameworks

– Deepening understanding of the drivers and enablers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its impact on global systems

– Informing the World Economic Forum’s strategic initiatives by providing analysis and feedback on the direction of existing projects as well as new areas of focus

– Highlighting the implications of these dynamics for decision-makers (i.e. government leaders)

Here is a breakdown of the 2019 – 2020 Network membership noting that all members serve for a one year term:

Notice the heavy weighting to business, academia/think-tanks and governments who make up 86 percent of the total Network membership.

Here is an promotional document from the WEF about the Network for 2020 – 2021 which consists of 40 councils across 10 areas of study:

Let's take a quick look at who is involved in the Network. From the 2019 – 2020 annual report which comes out of the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils held in Dubai on November 3 and 4 2019, we find the following:

1.) Microsoft – 4 executives/managers.

2.) Alphabet (Google) – 1 executive from "X"

3.) World Bank Group – 8

4.) Apple – 2

5.) OECD – 4

6.) World Health Organization – 3

7.) Bloomberg Affiliates – 2

8.) Visa – 2

9.) Mastercard – 3 executives/managers

10.) PayPal – 2 executives/managers

11.) United Nations in one form or another – 15

12.) Organization of American States – 1

13.) Google – 1

14.) European Commission – 2

15.) Facebook – 2

16.) IMF (Inernational Monetary Fund) – 2

17.) Swiss Reinsurance – 3

18.) Bayer – 1

19.) IBM – 2

20.) KPMG – 3

22.) Deloitte – 2

23.) The Economist – 2

As well, 13 former government deputy/assistant/ministers are part of the Global Future Councils.

Universities represented in the Network include Carnegie Mellon, Oxford, MIT, University of California, Cambridge, Technical University of Munich, Paris School of Economics, University of Manchester, , Harvard, Peking University, Stanford, University of Zurich, NYU, University of Oregon, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, London Business School, University of Tokyo, University of Singapore, University of Michigan, Colorado State University, McGill, University of Washington, Georgetown,

Other companies of interest include Dell, Deloitte, Hewlett Packard, Saudi Aramco, Royal Dutch Shell, PepsiCo and Proctor and Gamble.

Other financial institutions include Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC, UBS, Citi and Sberbank.

If you care to see the entire list of Network individual members by name and affiliation from 2019 – 2020, here is a link to the 2019 – 2020 Global Future Council's Annual Report.

Let's close this posting with an observation. Some parts of society are waking up to the WEF's dystopic view of our futures and are expressing their criticism of the Great Reset and its "ownership free" model for society. Even the WEF is realizing how its model for the post-pandemic Great Reset aka the New World Order is not necessarily sitting well with an increasing number of the sweaty masses/useless eaters, causing them to change this:

….to this "more palatable" version with the same text:

…and, since we won't own anything, here's the WEF's solution to that dilemma:

Fortunately, the oligarchs are only too willing to rent anything that we may ever need at a highly profitable price point, of course.

My but the WEF does have a solution for everything, don't they?

I hope that my readers have learned something from this posting that they hadn't considered before. A group of less than 1000 Global Futures Council members are responsible for creating the WEF's entire future goals for the globe. These relatively few individuals represent a wide range of nationalities and government/private sector affiliations, serving at the behest of the global plutocrats and are the architects of the Great Reset and how the world will look by 2030.

