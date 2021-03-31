The AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Proof That We Are Part of an Unprecedented Medical Experiment

Since the whole COVID-19 narrative took over the world, I have been suspicious that we are all part of a massive and unprecedented social and, more recently, medical experiment. Let's look at some proof from Global News and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in Canada. Keep in mind that all recommendations for vaccines in Canada are sourced from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI). In this posting, I will be supplying you with both the original NACI recommendations as well as the media coverage of the reports which is what most Canadians will see or read.

Let's start with the Recommendations on the use of COVID-19 vaccines from NACI dated March 1, 2021 and its recommendation for the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine:

This is how Global News covered the NACI report:

Now, let's move forward two weeks. Here is what NACI had to say about the AstraZeneca vaccine in its statement dated March 16, 2021:

This is how the federal government-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation covered the NACI report:

Now, let's move forward another two weeks. Here's what NACI had to say about the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 29, 2021:

Here is a detailed quote from the latest report showing how little medical experts and public health officers know about the serious side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine with all bolds being mine:

"Rare cases of serious blood clots, including cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, associated with thrombocytopenia have been recently reported in Europe following post-licensure use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. This entity is associated with the development of antibodies that "activate" platelets, which stimulate the formation of clots and result in thrombocytopenia. The mechanism of action is similar to heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). The exact mechanism by which the AstraZeneca vaccine triggers VIPIT is still under investigation. At this time, no other risk factors have consistently been identified in patients who develop VIPIT. This adverse event has not been identified following receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to date.

The rate of this adverse event is still to be confirmed. Based on information from the European Medicines Agency on March 18, 2021 it was originally estimated at approximately 1 per 1,000,000 people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, however a higher rate of 1 per 100,000 was reported by the Paul-Ehrlich Institut in Germany.

Following population-based analyses of VIPIT assessing risk of COVID-19 disease by age, and considering that alternate products are available (i.e., mRNA vaccines), from what is known at this time, there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults under 55 years of age given that the potential risks associated with VIPIT, particularly at the lower estimated rates. As a precautionary measure, while Health Canada carries out an updated benefit/risk analysis based on emerging data, NACI recommends that the vaccine not be offered to adults under the age of 55. Adults 55 years of age and older may still be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine with informed consent, given the increased risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 disease in this population."

This is how the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation covered the NACI report:

Can you blame people for being "vaccine hesitant"?

I understand that, as time passes, more adverse event data from the COVID-19 vaccines will become evident, however, the fact that these vaccines were rushed to market without completing phase 3 and phase 4 trials means that anyone being injected with one of the current crop of COVID-19 is taking a significantly higher risk of both non-severe and severe adverse events because the adverse events were not fully understood. The experience of Canadians is proof positive that we are the subjects of a massive and unprecedented medical experiment brought to us by Big Pharma, our governments and our public health officials and that we are not being properly informed of the risks until after they become apparent.

