The Ruling Class and Global Population Control

Among so-called conspiracy theories that have presented themselves during the current, seemingly never-ending pandemic, there is a theory that the COVID-19 vaccines are being used as a means of population control by the ruling class. Let's look at the idea of population control as viewed by two of the more visible members of the ruling class, Bill Gates and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Let's start with Bill Gates. In a 2012 video that is currently on Bill Gates' YouTube channel as well as the transcript that appears on his personal blog, GatesNotes. Let's start with the video:

Here is the transcript from the exchange:

"LARRY COHEN: Interesting. Let's go to a couple questions that we've actually received since we started the webcast. The first is on population growth. And the question is, "One of our most pressing issues is population growth. How do you expect this to be addressed?"

BILL GATES: Well, the population growth issue, at the global level, is not that daunting. That is, the population, percentage-wise, is growing slower today than in the past. And so it will actually peak out. The problem is that the population is growing the fastest where people are less able to deal with it. So it's in the very poorest places that you're going to have a tripling in population by 2050.

And so their ability to feed, educate, provide jobs, stability, protect the environment in those locations means, they're faced with an almost impossible problem, Northern Nigeria, Yemen, Chad. And so what we need to do is take this aid generosity and this innovation and go into those places– offer the women better tools, where they want to space birthing or have a smaller family size, and improve health, because it's amazingly as children survive, parents feel like they'll have enough kids to support them in their old age. And so they choose to have less children.

Niger, right now, it's still seven children per family. Whereas in the richer countries you're often at a stable point of which is 2.1 or even less. And so it's really an acute problem in a certain number of places. And we've got to make sure that we help out with the tools now so that they don't have an impossible situation later."

Here is part of the transcript of a talk given by Bill Gates in 2010 at TED2010 entitled Innovating to Zero where he discusses energy and climate (two more subjects in which he has no formal training whatsoever) with bolds being mine:

"Now, we put out a lot of carbon dioxide every year — over 26 billion tons. For each American, it's about 20 tons. For people in poor countries, it's less than one ton. It's an average of about five tons for everyone on the planet. And somehow, we have to make changes that will bring that down to zero. It's been constantly going up. It's only various economic changes that have even flattened it at all, so we have to go from rapidly rising to falling, and falling all the way to zero.

This equation has four factors, a little bit of multiplication. So you've got a thing on the left, CO2, that you want to get to zero, and that's going to be based on the number of people, the services each person is using on average, the energy, on average, for each service, and the CO2 being put out per unit of energy. So let's look at each one of these, and see how we can get this down to zero. Probably, one of these numbers is going to have to get pretty near to zero.

First, we've got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. But there, we see an increase of about 1.3.

The second factor is the services we use. This encompasses everything: the food we eat, clothing, TV, heating. These are very good things. Getting rid of poverty means providing these services to almost everyone on the planet. And it's a great thing for this number to go up. In the rich world, perhaps the top one billion, we probably could cut back and use less, but every year, this number, on average, is going to go up, and so, overall, that will more than double the services delivered per person. Here we have a very basic service: Do you have lighting in your house to be able to read your homework? And, in fact, these kids don't, so they're going out and reading their schoolwork under the street lamps."

Gates is basically stating that, as the global poor are allowed to access "rich world" services like electricity, cars and other goods that require energy, an unfettered growth in global CO2 emissions is likely to continue. It is only though doing a "great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services that we can lower global population growth among the "useless eaters."

Since Gates is such a fan of vaccines, let's look at a sample of research into contraceptive vaccines as appears on the Pubmed website:

Obviously, there is considerable interest in the development of a contraceptive vaccine among the medical researching community, a group that is definitely not adverse to accepting funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

That's enough about Bill Gates. Now, let's look at what Boris Johnson had to say about global overpopulation back in October 2007 as found on his personal website and as appeared in The Telegraph:

Here are some key quotes with my bolds:

"As for motherhood – the fertility of the human race – we are getting to the point where you simply can’t discuss it, and we are thereby refusing to say anything sensible about the biggest single challenge facing the Earth; and no, whatever it may now be conventional to say, that single biggest challenge is not global warming. That is a secondary challenge. The primary challenge facing our species is the reproduction of our species itself….

The world’s population is now 6.7 billion, roughly double what it was when I was born. If I live to be in my mid-eighties, then it will have trebled in my lifetime.

The UN last year revised its forecasts upwards, predicting that there will be 9.2 billion people by 2050, and I simply cannot understand why no one discusses this impending calamity, and why no world statesmen have the guts to treat the issue with the seriousness it deserves.

How the hell can we witter on about tackling global warming, and reducing consumption, when we are continuing to add so relentlessly to the number of consumers? The answer is politics, and political cowardice….

It is time we had a grown-up discussion about the optimum quantity of human beings in this country and on this planet. Do we want the south-east of Britain, already the most densely populated major country in Europe, to resemble a giant suburbia?

This is not, repeat not, an argument about immigration per se, since in a sense it does not matter where people come from, and with their skill and their industry, immigrants add hugely to the economy.

This is a straightforward question of population, and the eventual size of the human race.

All the evidence shows that we can help reduce population growth, and world poverty, by promoting literacy and female emancipation and access to birth control. Isn’t it time politicians stopped being so timid, and started talking about the real number one issue?"

In closing, I'm not going to offer any opinions on the subject of global overpopulation/population control, rather, I'm going to let the words of Bill Gates and Boris Johnson speak for themselves. I will leave it up to you to decide the veracity and determine the reasons behind the population control agenda of the global ruling class.

