How the CDC Cancelled the Definition of Vaccination

Like many other things during the pandemic, even the most basic premises of science find themselves undergoing what can only be described as the "cancel culture."

Thanks to the Wayback Machine, let's look at how the CDC defined "vaccination" prior to September 1, 2021:

Note that prior to September 1, 2021 vaccinations were introduced to "produce immunity".

Here is the newly minted CDC definition of vaccinations which became effective on September 1, 2021:

Now, vaccinations are introduced to "provide protection".

Undoubtedly, there seem to be a lot of "coincidences" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is another one that also just happened to take place on September 1, 2021:

As you can see and as I posted here, Israelis who received the two-dose Pfizer BNT162b2 vaccine regimen and who had not previously suffered from COVID-19 (i.e. are SARS-CoV-2 naive) have a far greater chance of experiencing a breakthrough infection with the Delta variant than those who had been infected previously and had not been vaccinated. This study shows that natural immunity provides a longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 variant than those who had two doses of Pfizer's BNT162b2 vaccine. In other words, not only does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination not "produce immunity" even over the short-term (as defined by the pre-September 1, 2021 definition of vaccination), it doesn't appear that it "provides protection" (as defined by the post-September 1, 2021 definition of vaccination) against the Delta variant either.

Ins't it interesting to see how the CDC has changed the definition of vaccination to fit the limitations of at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines? There's nothing like cancelling what doesn't fit the mainstream pandemic narrative.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results