Daily COVID-19 Deaths in Europe – A Comparison to Sweden

January 6, 2022 Glen Asher Columns 0

coronavirus

This is a very brief posting which I hope will cause us all to ponder the wisdom (or lack thereof) of Europe's response to the pandemic.

First, here is a graphic from Our World In Data showing the daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million people for most nations in Europe:

Second, here is a graphic showing the daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million people for Sweden (the nation that led the world in a non-lockdown response to the pandemic) and Europe as a whole for comparison:

Interesting, isn't it?  So much for that fourth wave!  

Perhaps there really is something to having let a nation's population develop natural immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that will continue to pay off in the long-term.

