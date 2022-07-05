TenneT commits $13 billion to restore its electrical grid

This article was last updated on July 5, 2022

TenneT has committed $13 billion to speeding up the restoration of its electrical grid.

A revised investment plan released today by Tennet shows that the network operator will make an additional 13 billion euros in network renewal investments over the next few years. Additionally, forty additional high-voltage stations will be built using the funds.

These resources, which are now experiencing an energy shortage, may make good use of these resources. When Tennet announced at the beginning of last month that no new enterprises would be linked to the electrical grid, there was a great deal of anxiety in the area. Heavier connections for established businesses are likewise out of the question.

Both provinces’ high-voltage grids are nearly at capacity. As a result of the conflict in Ukraine, there has been an increase in the use of heat pumps, charging stations, new businesses, and the electrification of industries.

A special coordinator was quickly put in place. They needed to figure out how to make the most of the available electrical network space in those regions.

TenNet has released an investment plan today that outlines the company’s key objectives for the next few years. The high-voltage grid in Brabant is divided into five sub-areas by the national grid operator. An additional coupling station will be installed at Geertruidenberg, Tilburg Noord, Eindhoven, and Boxmeer.

Electricity may be transferred to and from the national main grid more efficiently by segmenting the lengthy high-voltage cable. Many regions, like Broadcasting Brabant, saw a triple in capacity as a result of this.

In addition, there are a number of large-scale initiatives. Thus, the capacity extension at Geertruidenberg, the construction of a new high-voltage substation at Tilburg, and the completion of the Eindhoven expansion will all be expedited. The completion of these three projects is expected to occur in 2025, rather than 2028.

This expenditure is vital to maintain the safety of the energy supply, according to TenneT’s Maarten Abbenhuis: “All projects necessitate extensive maintenance in order to keep the current system operational for the foreseeable future.” It’s a difficult problem to solve without innovative ideas and wide collaboration.

