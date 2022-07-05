This article was last updated on July 5, 2022

Nick Kyrgios has been accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend at Wimbledon.

On August 2, Nick Kyrgios will appear in court in Canberra, the capital of Australia. In December 2021, the eccentric tennis star is accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend.

A 27-year-old Watson man is the lone person of interest, according to an Australian police official (a suburb of Canberra, ed.). The Canberra Times, among others, has reported that it is Kyrgios.

When Kyrgios isn’t competing at Wimbledon, he’s in England. On Monday, he beat American Brandon Nakashima in five sets to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In addition to Kyrgios’ sporting triumphs at Wimbledon, there is much more to this story. The number forty in the world was fined more than $13,000 for spitting at a fan and cursing at a spectator during the Grand Slam competition.

On Monday, Kyrgios disobeyed the dress code by wearing red shoes before and after his match, and it’s likely that he won’t stop there. After the game, he changed into a crimson hat. During Wimbledon, players are only permitted to wear white attire.

Kyrgios has a history of out-of-the-ordinary behavior on the field, and these occurrences fit right in. It’s the third time in his career that he’s reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon.

