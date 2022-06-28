Arantxa Rus knocked out of Wimbledon

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 28, 2022

However, Pattinama-Kerkhove is still in action at Wimbledon, and therefore Rus loses easily to the qualifier.

Despite her best efforts, Arantxa Rus has already been knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon. Catherine Harrison, an American, defeated the Dutch 1-6, 4-6.

He’s ranked 262 in the world and hasn’t competed in a grand slam competition since he was just 28 years old. When it came to qualifying this time, she didn’t drop any sets.

Her greatest tennis is on clay, yet she made the third round of Wimbledon 2012, despite this. Harrison got out to a fast start and won the opening set in a matter of minutes. Rus was unable to take advantage of the American’s errors in the second set.

In the absence of Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove, there would have been no Dutch tennis player in the famous grass-court tournament had she not been allowed to compete as a ‘lucky loser.’ Danka Kovinic from Montenegro has decided to withdraw from the competition because of back concerns.

When it came time to qualify, the Dutch were eliminated in the third and final round. Sonay Kartal, a British wild card at Wimbledon, will be her first opponent this afternoon in her opening encounter.

For the 138th-ranked Dutchman, the draw is favorable: Kartal is now ranked 226th in the world. A win is hardly a foregone conclusion for Rus, as anyone who saw the match between Rus and Harrison will attest to.