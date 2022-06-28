Ibai Llanos Garatea breaks Twitch record for most viewers

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Unprecedented number of people watch Spanish Twitch feed

Ibai Llanos Garatea, a Twitch broadcaster from Spain, has set a new record for the most viewers per hour. This past weekend, 3.3 million people were watching his feed at the same time. Twitch said that’s a new all-time high.

Watching broadcasts on Twitch is possible. Gamers were often the major draw for spectators in the past, but that has changed dramatically in recent years.

Ibai has more than 11 million followers on Twitch, making her one of the most popular broadcasters there. He staged a boxing match this past weekend, in which a group of influential people competed against one another. Performances were also held at the event

Spanish was the only language spoken during the conference. Twitch’s popularity is rising in Spanish-speaking nations as well. As a result, it’s no accident that a Spanish streamer holds the top spot.