Colombian prison fires and riots dozen dead

Colombian prison fires and riots claim the lives of dozens.

Attempts to get out of a southern Colombian jail have been reported. As many as 49 detainees have been slain, according to Inpec’s chief. Thirty other inmates were hurt in the incident.

The head of Inpec reveals a terrible story. He said that riots erupted as a result of a guard’s effort to stop an escape. A local radio station claims that inmates set fire to a number of beds.

There was a large number of deaths from both the fire and the violence. Those who were hurt have subsequently been taken to the hospital. All but a few of them were burned.

There is still an investigation going on to see if any convicts were able to escape during the chaos. Tuluá jail has roughly 17% more convicts than it can accommodate, with a total population of about 1,200.

Visiting Portugal at the moment, President Duque took to Twitter to offer his sympathies to the victims’ families. In order to get to the bottom of this, he has asked the head of the prison service to conduct inquiries.

A riot broke out at a jail in Bogotá two years ago, resulting in the release of 23 inmates. Several jails around the country were the scene of protests due to the squalid conditions in which inmates are held.

At the time, sanitary conditions were also a factor in the outbreak. Corona virus scares the detainees, who are afraid of infection.

