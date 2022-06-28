Police search for missing Toronto Man Amir Radovic

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 28, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man. Amir Radovic, 29, was last seen on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the St. Hubert Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area. He is described as 5’9″-5’11”, 180lbs, black hair, clean shaven. There was no clothting description provided. Police are concerned for his safety.