Police search for missing Toronto Woman Cecillia Argafojo

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 28, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman. Cecillia Argafojo, 24, was last seen on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 12 p.m., in the Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area. She is described as 5’8″, heavy build, fair complexion, shoulder length straight brown hair, blue eyes. She was carrying a blue acoustic guitar. Police are concerned for her safety.