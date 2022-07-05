Paying With Your Face Our Digital Identity Future 2022

This article was last updated on July 5, 2022

Paying With Your Face – Our Digital Identity Future

A recent press release on Mastercard’s corporate Newsroom takes the world one step closer to the future of digital identities, a key part of the Great Reset/Build Back Better global reality.

Here is a screen capture of the press release:

Here are some excerpts from the press release:

“No more fumbling for your phone or hunting for your wallet when you have your hands full – the next generation of in-person payments will only need a quick smile or wave of your hand. The trusted technology that uses your face or fingerprint to unlock your phone can now be used to help consumers speed through the checkout. With Mastercard’s new Biometric Checkout Program, all you will need is yourself.“

Amazing! Just think of all of the wasted seconds that we’ll save!

“As part of a global launch announced earlier today, the program represents a first-of-its-kind technology framework to help establish standards for new ways to pay at stores of all sizes, from major retailers to mom-and-pop shops. The program outlines a set of standards that banks, merchants and technology providers adhere to, helping to ensure the security and privacy of personal data when people pay biometrically….

“The way we pay needs to keep pace with the way we live, work and do business, offering choice to consumers with the highest levels of security,” said Ajay Bhalla, president, Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard. “Our goal with this new program is to make shopping a great experience for consumers and merchants alike, providing the best of both security and convenience.””

So, how do consumers participate in this unprecedented miracle of modern technology?

“Participants in Mastercard’s Biometric Checkout Program offer consumers the option to conveniently enroll into their biometric checkout services, in store or at home, through a merchant or identity provider app.”

What are the benefits to consumers?

“Once enrolled, there is no need to slow down the checkout queue searching through their pockets or bag. Consumers can simply check the bill and smile into a camera or wave their hand over a reader to pay. The new technology ensures a fast and secure checkout experience, whilst also empowering consumers to choose how they want to pay.“

What are the benefits to merchants?

“For merchants, the benefits are also considerable, from faster transaction times and shorter lines to greater hygiene and heightened security. The payments system can be integrated with loyalty programs and personalized recommendations to help consumers find products they might be interested in based on previous purchases.“

Here is a graphic which outlines how this biometric payment solution will benefit all of us:

Mastercard is working with NEC, Payface, Aurus, PaybyFace, PopID and Fujitsu as they rollout this new technology and to ensure that the system adheres to security standards including biometric performance level and data protection.

The first pilot project was rolled out in mid-May 2022 across five St. Marche supermarkets in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Future pilot projects are planned for the Middle East and Asia.

Here’s a nice graphic from Mastercard which summarizes its biometric checkout program:

Think about it for a moment. Mastercard is telling us that the company is doing what it can to make our lives simpler. They are promoting this as a way to prevent its customers from “fumbling for their phones” or “hunting for their wallets”. Isn’t that nice of them? I think that we can all agree that the few seconds that it takes to fumble for our phones or hunt for our wallets would make our lives so much less complex and that, over a lifetime of consumerism, we will able to accumulate several hours (if that) of leisure time thanks to Mastercard’s beneficence.

And, as an added benefit, thanks to the ruling class which is making significant efforts to roll out universal digital identification technology, now we know how our biometric data will linked to everything that we purchase and, for that matter, do. As for our privacy, no need to worry, Big Tech has it all under control.

George Orwell was just a four decades off on his “Big Brother is watching everything that you do” mantra.

