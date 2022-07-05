Morris Albert Dime Feelings Lyrics

This article was last updated on July 5, 2022
Feelings, nothing more than feelings,
Trying to forget my feelings of love.
Teardrops rolling down on my face,
Trying to forget my feelings of love.
Trying to forget my feelings of love.
Teardrops rolling down on my face,
Trying to forget my feelings of love.
Feelings, for all my life I’ll feel it.
I wish I’ve never met you, girl;
You‘ll Never Come Again.
I wish I’ve never met you, girl;
You‘ll Never Come Again.
Feelings, wo-o-o feelings,
Wo-o-o, feel you again in my arms.
Wo-o-o, feel you again in my arms.
Feelings, feelings like I’ve never lost you
And feelings like i‘ve never have you
Again in my heart.
Feelings, for all my life I’ll feel it.
I wish I’ve never met you, girl;
You‘ll never come again.
I wish I’ve never met you, girl;
You‘ll never come again.
Feelings, feelings like I’ve never lost you
And feelings like i‘ve never have you
Again in my life.
Feelings, wo-o-o feelings,
Wo-o-o, feelings again in my arms.
Wo-o-o, feelings again in my arms.
Feelings…
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Be the first to comment