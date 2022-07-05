Morris Albert Dime Feelings Lyrics

This article was last updated on July 5, 2022

, nothing more than ,

Trying to forget my feelings of love.

Teardrops rolling down on my face ,

Feelings , for all my life I’ll feel it.

I wish I’ ve never met you, girl;

You ‘ll Never Come Again.

Feelings, wo-o-o feelings,

Wo -o-o, feel you again in my arms.

Feelings , feelings like I’ve never lost you

And feelings like i ‘ve never have you

Again in my heart. in my

Feelings , for all my life I’ll feel it.

I wish I’ ve never met you, girl;

You ‘ll never come again.

Feelings, feelings like I’ve never lost you

And feelings like i ‘ve never have you

Again in my life.

Feelings, wo-o-o feelings,

Wo -o-o , feelings again in my arms.

Feelings…

