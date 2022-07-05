Michael Jackson’s kids have plenty of money

This article was last updated on July 5, 2022

Michael Jackson’s kids will never be concerned about their financial stability.

Michael Jackson was truly in debt when he died 13 years ago, and had sold Neverland. They rented a place for him to stay in when he signed up for his final tour before he died. However, some extremely savvy executors have been managing the money he had, and today, his estate is worth $2 billion! In other words, he and his mother, Katherine (92), as well as his three children, Prince (25), Paris (24), and Bigi (20), are set for life.

With his honors from Loyola Marymount University and his co-founding of Heal Los Angeles, Prince is the most educated Jackson. It’s unclear why Paris and Bigi chose to forego a college degree, but the results were disastrous. Paris is presently touring the country as a singer, firmly thinking that she acquired her gift for music from her late father, Michael, who died in 2008. Prince Michael is not Prince Sensible’s biological father, he is just his father.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – Paris and Prince at The Tonys last month

