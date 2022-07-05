Elisa Balsamo wins the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2022

This article was last updated on July 5, 2022

Elisa Balsamo defeats Kool and Vos to win the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia.

A stage of the Giro Donne, the Italian women’s equivalent of the Tour de France, was won by Elisa Balsamo on Saturday. After a 126-kilometer leg from Carpi to Region Emilia, the world champion, who also took the stage win on Friday, was the fastest in the group sprint.

According to the Italians, Charlotte Kool and Marianne Vos took second and third places.

The peloton originally slowed down while Annemiek van Vleuten was wearing the pink leader’s jersey, which she won yesterday. Iris Monticolo and Matilde Vitillo seized the opportunity to flee the country. Compatriots Giorgia Bariani and Hannah Barnes, and Latvian Anastasia Carbonari soon joined the couple on stage.

The mob endorsed the five, and they went on to amass a five-minute advantage.

The peloton kept riding even though there were 45 kilometers still to go. Bariani pulled away from the leading five with 18 kilometers to go, as the gap narrowed to under a minute. The endeavor was valiant, but on a stage that looked to favor the sprinters, it was going to fail. The last four kilometers of the race saw a nearly full peloton.

The trump card of Jumbo-Visma In her quest for a second stage win, Vos was unable to prevent Balsamo of the Trek-Segafredo formation from claiming her second stage victory of the day at the last bend of the race. For the duration of the competition, Vos also had to put up with Kool, a 23-year-old DSM driver. Previously, Kool had placed second and third.

The last kilometer of the stage was marred by an incident, although it happened behind Van Vleuten, who was unharmed and will start the race again tomorrow in pink.

