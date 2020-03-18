Chloe Sevigny Is Smiling Through The Pandemic

At least SOMEBODY looks happy during this depressing time of self isolation. In fact, Chloe Sevigny is DELIRIOUSLY happy, simply because she is 45 and pregnant and feeling fine! Her Croatian born boyfriend of over a year, Sinisa Mackovic, is not in show business – he’s director of the Karma art gallery in New York and now he has plenty of time off to spend with Chloe. They did some shopping together in the city today and don’t look at all frazzled – it seems like they avoided the supermarket craziness we’re experiencing in Hollywood. They did wear some plastic gloves.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

