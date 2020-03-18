Hina Khan encourages people to work out at home considering the Coronavirus outbreak

Hina Khan has been on the news for quite some time for her back-to-back roles and her fashion sense. Making it a point to look the best when she steps out, she is also a fitness enthusiast. Making sure she gets in her daily dose of workout, Hina Khan was headed for the gym when she realised that the place is shut due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak. Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister has announced that most of the public place will be shut till March 31 to avoid coming in close contact with the virus.

Hina Khan took to her story to share a picture of the closed gym as she appreciated their initiative. While she lauded their effort, she also urged her fans to work out at home and stay as fit as possible. Considering that the shoots of all entertainment platforms have been put on hold till the end of this month, the celebrities have some time on their hands to work on themselves.

Take a look at the picture that Hina Khan shared.

