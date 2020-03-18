Karishma Tanna reacts to Neha Dhupia’s controversial comment

Karishma Tanna is currently being seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 where she has been performing some daring and spine-chilling stunts. The actress was last seen in Naagin 3 and was lauded for her performance on the show. While the actress has been killing it with her performance on the show, she was recently asked to comment on Neha Dhupia’s controversial comments that sparked a lot of memes and questions.
What do you think of Karishma Tanna’s comments on this? Let us know in the comments below.
Also Read: Neha Dhupia abuses a contestant on Roadies Revolution, her reaction sparks fire on social media
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply