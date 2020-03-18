Karishma Tanna reacts to Neha Dhupia’s controversial comment

Karishma Tanna is currently being seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 where she has been performing some daring and spine-chilling stunts. The actress was last seen in Naagin 3 and was lauded for her performance on the show. While the actress has been killing it with her performance on the show, she was recently asked to comment on Neha Dhupia’s controversial comments that sparked a lot of memes and questions.

A certain comment about infidelity went viral on social media that was made by Neha Dhupia on a reality show that she has been judging for the past 5 years. Making an apology for the same, she said that she does not support violence of any form in any relationship. When Karishma Tanna was asked to comment on the same, she said that trolling goes hand in hand with actors and that she’s sure Neha has handled it very maturely. She says it’s obvious for the actors to get trolled on a daily basis and that this is nothing new.

What do you think of Karishma Tanna’s comments on this? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia abuses a contestant on Roadies Revolution, her reaction sparks fire on social media

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results