Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh dances her heart out with Vishal Aditya Singh on Salman Khan’s ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’

Arti Singh’s love for dance is known to all and the actress has already shown a lot of interest in it even in her interviews. During the Bigg Boss 13 reunion, Arti Singh got grooving to Salman Khan’s famous track, ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’ from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya with Vishal Aditya Singh. The duo has shared quite a great bond on the show and Arti even addressed him as her dancing partner.

Half the contestants of the show got together or a small reunion a few days ago and Arti had posted a lot of pictures from the night. She posted another video where she is seen grooving to the track with her dance partner Vishal Aditya Singh. Take a look at the video and it will make you want to meet your friends ASAP!

O O Jaane Jaana Dhoondhe Tujhe Deewana Sapnoo Mein Roz Aaye Aa Zindagi Mein Aa Na Sanam???? Love you Salman Sir ♥️ @beingsalmankhan . . Dancing Partner @vishalsingh713 #DancingIntoTheWeekend

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on Mar 14, 2020 at 2:25am PDT

