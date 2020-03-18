Kunal Madhiwala to make an entry on Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s pair on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is being lauded by the audience and their chemistry is quite adorable. With their characters Abir and Mishti facing a lot of trouble from Meenakshi on a constant basis, the makers have roped in Kunal Madhiwala to add a little more spice.

Kunal Madhiwala was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as a lawyer and will play the role of the head of a news channel that will help Meenakshi execute her plans in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor is glad to be a part of the channel’s family yet again and says he will help her take credit from Parul at the launch of her new company.

What do you think of this new twist and how will Abir and Mishti tackle this issue? Let us know your thoughts on this.

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh goes shirtless in his latest Instagram video, leaving our jaws on the floor!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results