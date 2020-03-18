Harvey Weinstein Is Guilty – Let’s Take A Closer Look At Brother Bob!

Harvey Weinstein’s brother Bob is making plans to get back into the movie business and many people – especially women – are wondering – how much did he really KNOW about his brother’s unspeakable behavior? LA Times staff writer Stacy Perman had a very well documented article in today’s Calendar section titled “What Did Bob Weinstein Know?” Turns out, Bob knew a LOT. Interesting that the brothers argued constantly and treated EACH OTHER badly. Also, we were surprised to read that Bob was also an abusive boss and his wife divorced him in 2012 saying she “feared bodily harm.” The main difference between the disgraced Harvey and Bob is that Bob wasn’t accused of rape – he just covered it up. Hopefully Bob will be called in to testify when Harvey goes to court in LA.

