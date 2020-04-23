Mel Gibson Continues To Create New Families

Mel Gibson never had much luck with those Russian women he used to date – the relationships often did not end well. For the past six years he’s been linked with award winning equestrian turned screenwriter Rosalind Ross. She’s 29 and he’s 64. (Of course, he’d look younger without that grey beard.) They have a son, Lars, born in 2017 – that’s Mel’s 9th child. Luckily he’s made enough money to send all his offspring to college…

Above, Mel and Rosalind shopping at Erewhon – in terms of celebrities, you might call it the new Craig’s

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

