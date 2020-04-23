Chris Pine’s Shirt Screams “Look Over Here!”

If Chris Pine wants to avoid attention from paparazzi, he shouldn’t wear a Ruth Bader Ginsberg t-shirt! Or maybe he DOES hope to be noticed. The Star Trek captain can be seen most days taking long walks with his girlfriend and isolation-mate Annabelle Wallis in Los Feliz. Note that he’s one of the few celebrities who does NOT walk with his phone in his hand! We see a LOT of paparazzi pix of Chris, but he rarely has a visible phone. AND he is not a fan of social media. But the paparazzi don’t complain that he’s obnoxious to them – we like that.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results