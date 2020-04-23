Kiara Advani does Bharatnatyam in a ballerina’s dress in this throwback video!

Kiara Advani has recently started sharing throwback videos of herself amid the lockdown. Like most of the celebrities, she has been going through her old videos and pictures and uses the hashtag ‘#TheWonderYears’ to address them. previously, she was seen drinking water from her favourite Cinderella mug and also spoke about her fetish for mugs.

In the recent video, she is seen dancing on Bollywood music in a ballerina dress, while she flaunts her Bharatnatyam moves. Watching her dance, her mother can’t help but admire her then little one as she embraced her inner Bollywood junkie. She posted the video with the caption, “When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead????????‍♀️ #thewonderyears ????????‍♀️????????????”

Watch it right here.

On the professional front, she will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Even though she has starred in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, this is the first time she will be paired opposite him as his leading lady in Laxmmi Bomb. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also going to mark the first film where she will be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan.

