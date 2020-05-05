Being A Father Is Everything To Olivier Martinez

Olivier Martinez’s 2002 sexy movie, Unfaithful, made him a hot star in the US – he had already been named Most Promising Actor back home in France. His career was moving along nicely when he met Halle Berry on the set of Dark Tide in 2011. They married in 2013, had a baby boy named Maceo, and planned to move to France together. Gabriel Aubry, who shared custody of his daughter with Halle, put a stop to THAT. In 2015 Halle and Olivier announced they were divorcing. Since then, Olivier has been living in Los Angeles to be close to Maceo while he’s growing up. Olivier probably could have been working nonstop in Europe, but he chose to take smaller roles here. He is a devoted father…

Above, Olivier Martinez is getting a breath of fresh air in Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

