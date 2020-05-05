Nicolas Cage Is Perfect Casting To Play Joe Exotic

When you think about it, Nicolas Cage IS almost the perfect choice to play Joe Exotic in an eight episode series for CBS. (Just the perfect touch of crazy – right?) The script is based on a story that appeared in Texas Monthly last year (before Tiger King) about how Joe Schreibvogel amassed his private zoo in Oklahoma and feuded with Carol Baskin and Jeff Lowe. The story will also explain how ordinary Joe made himself over to become Joe Exotic. This is the first time Nicolas has done TV, but we imagine he’s very excited to play this character. Joe Exotic recently said he’d like to see Brad Pitt play himself and we think it would be too painful to watch Brad torment animals, while Nicolas can pull it off more easily…

