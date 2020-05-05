“Acting is a physically and mentally demanding job, the isolation has given me time to recharge” – Sanjay Dutt

So tell us how you are spending your time in lockdown. Are you working out at home?

Yes definitely I am working out at home, eating well and taking care of myself and I would do it otherwise as well. Exercising is great and helps you lead a good lifestyle.

I believe you are home alone like Sunil Dutt Saab in Yaadein. How are you using this time? Do you miss your family how frequently do you connect with them?



I miss them a lot; I connect with them frequently via video calls and enjoy talking to them. Time flies when I have my family with me virtually and it gives me immense joy to see them happy and dancing everywhere. Family is the greatest treasure than anything else, there is no 'frequently' in this, you just connect when you feel like without counting the numbers, day, and time.

Are you sleeping and eating more than usual?

No actually, I am eating and sleeping only how much is needed and the remaining time I am preparing for my characters and roles focusing on the looks and feel of it. Definitely sometimes you just loose the tight ends and go with the flow for a day, but then a discipline is necessary.

I read somewhere that having been incarcerated helps you to deal better with the lockdown; your thoughts on this?

Acting is a physically and mentally demanding job. This isolation has given me time to recharge my batteries, rest out mentally and prepare for my next set of roles. It takes a lot of time and energy to prepare for a role, especially given the complex characters that I enjoy playing.

Which film do we see you in next? And what are your forthcoming assignments?

I have some interesting projects with some interesting scripts in the pipeline. There’s KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2. I’m really looking forward to each one of them!

Now that the era of social distancing is upon us do you feel your Jadoo ki jhappi is no longer a relevant to heal the World?

Jadoo ki jhappi was not just a mere hug; it was an emotion that was meant to convey compassion and love. In this time of social distancing, we all can still continue with a virtual ‘Jhappi’, by doing our bit to help the society heal, as one. It’s great to see that in such times as well, the dialogues of the film are being used to spread positivity. The memes that have been floating around are creating great impact and I’m humbled, beyond words that people still find it relevant and love it as a gesture.

Speaking of Jadoo ki jhappi when do we see you in the next Munnabhai film?

Munna Bhai MBBS is a film which is extremely close to my heart. I would love to be a part of it if there is another sequel. However, you will have to ask Raju and let me know if he has any plans (laughs).

You are a people's person.. Do you miss meeting your friends? Are you in touch with them on phone?

Yes, I definitely miss my friends. I connect with them over video calls, sometimes. All thanks to technology, we can connect to anyone, anywhere in the world. But most importantly, I miss work and sets the most for as far as I can remember, my life has been a hop, skip and jump from one set to another. Social distancing is the need of the hour and it makes a difference when you meet a person, physically and over a call. Yet, I believe in staying in touch. The medium does not matter much when there is mutual care and love.

What is your advice to your fans during this time of a lockdown?



One piece of advice I would like to give is that staying fit is very important especially, during this time. So eat well, stay healthy and keep exercising. Another thing, I would like to say is that we must do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent Covid-19 from spreading. Let’s support each other through these challenging times.

Finally, would you like your children to become actors like you?

They are still kids and it’s too early for me to say anything. I will say they can do whatever they want, provided they have a keen interest and put their heart to it. I believe in choices and whatever is in their best interest, I will always support them.

Also Read: “He has always been an elder brother to me,” writes Sanjay Dutt as he remembers Rishi Kapoor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results