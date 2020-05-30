Kylie Jenner Deceived Forbes Magazine – She’s Not A Billionaire!

How funny is the news that Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner submitted FAKE documents to Forbes magazine so she could claim the title of Youngest Billionaire – thanks to her cosmetic company? She stole the title from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at 23. The situation illustrates just how FAR the Kardashians will go to gain publicity. Lying is obviously never out of the question – remember, Kylie lied about her lip fillers for years before reluctantly telling the truth. Caught in the act, Kylie was dismissive and responded to Forbes “We’re in a pandemic- don’t you have bigger things to think about?”

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results